Leah Elizabeth Lackey
Services for Leah Elizabeth Lackey, 54, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ms. Lackey was born Oct. 7, 1966, in Pasadena and died May 10, 2021, in Huntington.
Guarnece Wise Martin
Graveside services for Guarnece Wise Martin, 86, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. today at Attoyac Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Guarnece was born Aug. 19, 1934, and died May 24, 2021.
Billy Gene McCarty
Services for Billy Gene McCarty, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday. Mr. McCarty was born Oct. 27, 1947, in Dallas, and died May 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
Preston Steptoe
Services for Preston Steptoe, 91, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Preston was born Feb. 17, 1930, and died May 24, 2021.
