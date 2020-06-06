Ruth Juanita (Hampshire) Sanders
Funeral services for Ruth Juanita (Hampshire) Sanders, 88, of Zavalla will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Zavalla First United Pentecostal Church with Brother Daniel Summers and Brother M.H. Shubert officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mrs. Sanders was born April 20, 1932 in Hardin, Texas to the late Eva Lee Elizabeth (Powers) and Isaac Daniel Hampshire, and died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence in Zavalla, Texas.
Mrs. Sanders was a homemaker and also worked for the Texas Forest Service and Texas Home Health. She was a devoted member of her beloved church, Zavalla First United Pentecostal Church for 57 years. She loved to travel, covered many states, but her favorite place to visit was Alaska to visit family. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She was a servant who loved to help and minister to those in need. She above all loved her kids, grandkids, great-grands, and great-great-grands (80 in all!). Most of all, she loved her God with all her heart, mind, soul, and strength.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by her daughter, Malinda Ruth (Sanders) Weisinger of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Cecil Alvin and Annette Sanders of Terre Haute, Indiana; daughter, Lori Ann (Sanders) Delano of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Lynn and Sarah Sanders of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Steven Van and Melissa Sanders of Huntington; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margie (Hampshire) Gardner; brother, Rayburn Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, Cecil Montess Sanders; daughter, Reatha Neil Bertrand; great-grandchildren, James Delano and Eros Sanders; son-in-law, Emmitt Weisinger; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Monte Ganson, Greg Weisinger, Charles Peden, Robert Peden, D.J. Sanders, Daniel Sanders, and Jonathan Ganson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Dowden, Ikeal Gardener and Henry Gardner.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Harbor Hospice, especially Korina, Tasha, and Danisha for their care of Mrs. Sanders.
Special memorials may be made in her honor to Zavalla First United Pentecostal Church, 256 Colwell Street, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Zavalla First United Pentecostal Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
