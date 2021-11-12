Ronald Jackson
The life of Ronald Cecil Jackson, a true Lufkinite, will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Kelly officiating. Ron died November 4, 2021, at the age of 87. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Requiem Mass, to be held at 10:30. A luncheon is planned in the Church Hall after the Requiem Mass. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Ron Jackson was born in Lufkin, Texas, on September 19, 1934, the only son of R.A. “Boots” Jackson and Madress Cahal Jackson. He lived in Lufkin all his life and was a graduate of Lufkin High School. He has always been a dreamer, yet a man who talked straight no matter what the circumstances. His word was always his bond, and his love and loyalty to his God, his family and his country were without reproach. If Ron Jackson was your son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, cousin or friend, he would stand by you. If he loved you, you knew it.
Ron loved the piney green rolling hills of East Texas. He had a beautiful childhood of running the rails of the Texas Southeastern Railroad with his Dad, “Boot’s” Jackson. His knowledge of the East Texas piney forests was beyond reproach and he taught his kids the beauty of all of the National Forests’ in East Texas. Ron loved to drive and road trips were his favorite thing. He took his family all over the country and showed them unseen treasures. The family traveled to Europe in 1976. Ron and Elaine visited all but seven states and many of the Presidential Libraries. Ron always attended his children’s and grandchildren’s events. He lost count of how many times he saw The Nutcracker ballet and how many kid’s baseball games he watched.
At the age of 17 as a high school student, Ron’s life changed when he contracted Polio. Any hopes of ever playing professional baseball vanished for him, but his love of the game was a lifelong pleasure. He knew all of the history of baseball in Houston, and always loved the St. Louis Cardinals. If you know your baseball history, you will understand. He watched the Houston Astros beginning in Spring Training and as long as they played. One thing he was famous for saying was, “There is always another at-bat, another game and another season.” Baseball works like that y’all!
This year, Ron was able to watch only one and a half games of the Astro-Braves World Series, but he was so happy that his daughter Juli and niece Ruth Parnell were at the final game in Houston.
Because of Polio, he found it difficult to find a full time job in Lufkin, but personnel at Lufkin Foundry and Machine Company (later Lufkin Industries) took a chance on him, and he retired at the Trailer Plant 40 years later. In 1966 he married Elaine Mikeska. They were married 55 years and had three children Jeanette, Juli, and Mark.
Ron was involved in building four Catholic churches in Lufkin. As a child, he attended St. Patrick’s Church on Ellis Street. As a teenager in the 1950s, he worked with Fr. Fred Julien, tearing down the Bonner Hotel for bricks and materials to build the first of three St. Patrick’s churches at the Lowery location. Then in the 1960s, he was involved in building the second St. Patrick’s Church building that became La Salette Hall. Finally, he worked with his pastor Fr. Eduardo Nevares (now Bishop Ed) when the current St. Patrick’s Church was built. Later, he moved to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was involved in building yet another Catholic Church.
He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He served as president of the LFM Credit Union Board of Directors. He was a member of the Retired Kiwanis Club.
Ron remodeled the house when he and Elaine lived on Copeland, hanging sheetrock with his one good arm. He loved gardening and was probably one of the few people in Lufkin with fresh tomatoes in the middle of the winter. While he might have had regrets of not completing college to become a forester, he practiced his entire life the principles of being a great steward of the Earth. He loved to grow things and his jalapeños are still thriving, just in case you might need a pepper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.A. (Boots) Jackson and Madress Cahal Jackson, his brother-in-law Colonel Gilmer Ulbricht, sister Joycelyn Sue (Jackson) Ulbricht and his son-inlaw, Christopher Bane Page.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dr. Elaine Mikeska Jackson of Lufkin, Texas; his three children, daughter-in-law, sister and brother-in-law: Jeanette Page of Celina, Texas
Juli Jackson of Houston, Texas, Mark & Rhea Jackson of Raton, New Mexico, Teresa & John McNiel of Waxahachie, Texas; grandchildren: Jacob Frantz, Juliann Page, Jackson Frantz, Charles Page, Elias Jackson, Elizabeth Jackson and Killian Jackson, who will serve as honorary pallbearers; countless family, Cousin’s, Goddaughter’s and Godson’s, nieces and nephews and in-laws—such a great large family!
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to:
The Monastery of the Infant Jesus
1501 Lotus Lane
Lufkin, Texas 75904
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
1611 Feagin Drive
Lufkin, Texas 75904
Services have been placed in the services of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
As Chris Folzenlogen says—“The Astros always win in Heaven.”
As Willie Nelson and Ron Jackson say—“On the road again!”
