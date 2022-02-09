Memorial services for Richard W. Hill, 76, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill was born November 21, 1945 in Bonham, Texas to the late Hazel (McConnell) and Walter Lee Hill, and died Sunday, February 6, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hill was a beloved husband, father, and “Pop”, not only to his own family but to everyone in his life. He started his career in law enforcement in Irving, Texas, then moved to Huntington where he owned and operated Hanks Creek Marina. After selling the Marina he opened Hill’s Drive Thru. Mr. Hill was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jonnie Hill of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Sophie Hill of Lufkin; granddaughters, Rachel Hill and Reagan “Boo” Hill, both of Houston; step-granddaughter, Darbie Parks of San Marcos; step-grandson, Patrick Partin of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Kitty and Mike Brewer of Gracemont, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Billie Carpenter of Montgomery; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Shilling; and brother, Mackie Hill; and last but not least, his best pal, “Bully”.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highway Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 848, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.