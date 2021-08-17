Elsie Faye Barnett Shirley
Elsie Faye Barnett Shirley passed from this life into eternal life at her home in Lufkin, Texas on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on August 4, 1927 in Fastrill, Texas, a sawmill town, to Andrew and Jennie Barnett. Elsie married James Thomas Shirley on January 18, 1946 and was married for 62 years at the time of his death in 2008.
Elsie was primarily a homemaker but worked at Perry Brothers during her young married life as well as the Angelina College Bookstore and the Lufkin State School. She was a member of LifePoint Church, formerly Calvary Baptist Church of Lufkin, and was active in Sunday School and regularly attended services until her age was too limiting. Known as Mamaw to her family, Elsie was a very kind, loving and Christian woman. She enjoyed cooking and especially loved showing kindness to others by preparing meals. Elsie had a generous spirit and was known to help anyone and everyone who had a need, especially her family. She spent many summers showering her grandchildren with love, fun outings to the zoo, shopping trips and the special gift of her time; reading books and teaching them Bible verses. Her great-grandchildren also shared a special bond with her. In her later years, Elsie loved sitting on her back patio, watching the people and activity at the hospital just behind her home. Elsie had a strong desire to spend her last years at home and her family rejoices in helping her reach this achievement. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed.
Elsie is survived by her two daughters, Brenda and husband Faouzi; Barbara and husband Doug; son, Mike and wife Leigh Ann; daughters, Haleigh and Katie; daughter, Julie and husband Billy; daughters, Maggie and Sarah; son, Brian and wife Lisa; son, Austin and wife Kaylee; niece, Doris Faye and husband Marvin; their children Terran and wife Michelle, Shannon and husband Don, Kevin and wife Janine, along with numerous other nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie; husband, Jimmy; brother, Elzie and sister, Lillie Mae.
Special thanks to her lifelong physician, Dr. Kyle Krohn for many years of loving care, Heart to Heart Hospice and Leigh Ann Read, who greatly assisted the family in Elsie’s last weeks here on this earth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Gipson Funeral Home from Noon to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service celebrating her life on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Glendale Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Elsie to LifePoint Church, 4347 Ted Trout Drive, Highway 94, Lufkin, TX 75904.
