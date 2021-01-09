Services for Jerry Dwayne Burris, 59, of Lufkin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Captains Cavon and Jennifer Phillips officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Burris was born June 26, 1961 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Jerry Burris Sr. and Laura (Stuckey) Burris. He passed away on Tuesday, January 5 2021 at a local hospital, after a year long battle with cancer.
Jerry was a loving father, husband, and Paw Paw. A 1979 graduate of Central High School. He married Linda on April 3, 1988. He worked for Champion Paper Mill for 17 years. He also worked for Lufkin Industries, Buck Creek Division for 14 years. He received his electrician certification from Angelina College at age 58. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a shade tree mechanic. He was also a life time member of The Salvation Army Church. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Burris; mother, Laura Burris; daughter, Jessica Biggs and husband Chris of Lufkin; sons, Jordan Burris and Landon Burris of Lufkin; sister, Teresa Burris-Villaneuva and husband Robert Villaneuva of La Vernia, TX; sister, Susan Luce and husband Stacy of Lufkin; granddaughter, Zephyr Joy Biggs of Lufkin, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Burris Sr.; granddaughter, Sara Biggs and grandparents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Shephard, Michael Patterson, James Tudor, Chris Biggs, Stacy Luce and Michael Wallace.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
