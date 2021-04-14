Ed M Fancher
Funeral services for Ed M Fancher, 79, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Family Church in Lufkin with Bro. Richard Owens officiating. Interment was followed at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Fancher was born December 10, 1941 in Huntington, Texas, to Hairm Fancher and Katie May (Ferguson) Sandlin, and died Thursday, April 8, 2021 of natural causes.
Mr. Fancher was a God fearing man and instilled his Christian beliefs in his family. He was a hard worker and loved to sell his handmade items at tradeshows. Mr. Fancher was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed those same interests on to his grandchildren. He was a member of Solid Rock Family Church and loved to visit with people. A little known fact is that Mr. Fancher proudly and honorably served his country in the Army.
Mr. Fancher is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Fancher of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, James and DeDee Fancher of Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Giuseppe Riccio of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Dennis Woods of Buffalo, TX; daughter, Melinda Kay Rutledge of Lufkin; favorite pet, Sugar; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Helen Louise McDonald of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, E.H. and Betty Fancher of Lufkin; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hairm Fancher; mother and stepfather, Katie May (Ferguson) and Leo Sandlin; and nephew, Danny Fancher.
Pallbearers will be J.D. Avriett, Eddie Fancher, Loyd Glenn, Billy Howell II, Tovi Taylor, and Josalyn Taylor.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
