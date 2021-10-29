Services for Clifford Conner Jr, 75, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jubilee Baptist Church. Mr. Conner was born June 26, 1946, in Angleton and died Oct. 20, 2021, in Diboll. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Marilyn Gardner
Graveside services for Marilyn Gardner, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Gardner was born Nov. 10, 1961, in Lufkin and died Oct. 19, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Jeraldine Lawson Hedgepath
Services for Jeraldine Lawson Hedgepath, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ms. Hedgepath was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Hudson and died Oct. 27, 2021, in Lufkin.
Janice (Bass) Hensarling
Janice (Bass) Hensarling, 67, of Nacogdoches, was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Nacogdoches and died Oct. 26, 2021, in Arlington. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Manuel Mesa
Mass of Christian Burial for Manuel Mesa, 38, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Mr. Mesa was born Aug. 12, 1983, in Galveston and died Oct. 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Wade Pierce
Services for Wade Pierce, 48, of Huntington, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Pierce was born Feb. 13, 1973, in Pasadena and died Oct. 24, 2021, in Huntington.
Winston Porter
Services for Winston Porter, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Porter was born Feb. 3, 1954, and died Oct. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Arthur Lee (Grant) Thomas
Services for Arthur Lee (Grant) Thomas, 69, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Baptist Church in Diboll. Interment will follow in the Diboll Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Mr. Thomas was born June 23, 1952, in Lufkin and died Oct. 19, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Eloise Craven Walters
Eloise Craven Walters, 83, of Lufkin, was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Zavalla and died Oct. 26, 2021, in Round Rock. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
