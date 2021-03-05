Monroe Bass
Services for Monroe Bass, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Sowell Cemetery. He was born Nov. 8, 1939, and died March 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ruby Brannon
Ruby Brannon, 88, of Corrigan, died March 4, 2021. She was born March 30, 1933. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Burke.
JoAnn Herrington
Graveside services for JoAnn Herrington, 78, of Houston, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Simpson Cemetery in Pollok. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Mrs. Herrington was born Feb. 20, 1943, and died Feb. 27, 2021, in Houston. Gipson Funeral Home; directors
Lela Mae Jefferson
Service for Lela Mae Jefferson, 76, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Robers Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. She was born June 7, 1944, in the New Hope Community and died March 2, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Laura Morado
Mass of Christian Burial for Laura Morado, 47, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Laura was born June 11, 1973, in Lufkin and died March 3, 2021, in Lufkin.
Donald Smith
Graveside services for Donald Smith, 68, of Houston, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Smith was born Aug. 21, 1952, and died Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston.
