Thomas Harmon Moore, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Lufkin on January 3, 2022. He was born November 19, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to Tom Bates Moore and Margaret (Farrow) Moore.
Thomas graduated from Lufkin High School in the class of 1956. He graduated from SMU in January of 1961 after having married Nancy DeBerry in Dallas September 1, 1960. He entered Law School at University of Houston that January and after finishing that semester, they returned home to Lufkin when his father became ill. After Tom Moore’s untimely death, Thomas joined his uncle Lloyd Moore in the operation of Moore Bros. Construction Company. Lloyd’s sons Raymond and Jerry were still in school at that time.
Road building has been Thomas’ lifelong passion. At the time of his death, he was president of Moore Brothers, Chairman of the Board of East Texas Asphalt and Contractor’s Supplies. He had served as state president of Associated General Contractors of Texas.
Thomas was a long-time member of First Christian Church and had served as youth group sponsor, Elder and Chairman of the General Board, as well as Chairman of the Board of Juliette Fowler Homes in Dallas.
His community involvement in Lufkin has been extensive and varied. He was United Way chairman, past president and director of Angelina Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of the Museum of East Texas, Chairman of the Board of Hospice in the Pines, long-time member of the board and chairman of the Salvation Army, member of the Kurth Foundation Board and the Memorial Hospital Board, member of the board of the old First Bank East Texas, member and board chair of the Winnie Berry Humane Society.
Thomas was also instrumental in the building and remodeling of Diana St. building of Alanos, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Pauline and Luther DeBerry; and his brother-in-law, Charles Teutsch.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Nancy DeBerry Moore of Lufkin; his son, Harmon Drew Moore of Austin; his sister, Sara Beth Teutsch of Lufkin; his niece and family, Shannon and Randy Anderson and Clayton of Austin; his nephew and family, Stuart and Krista Teutsch and Korbin; his nephew and family, Clint and Cherri Teutsch, Carianne and Zack Smith, Caleb, Bella and Jake; his niece and family, Calianne and Warren McKinney and Georgia Kate; his niece and family, Carolanne and Blake Nerren, Warner and Natalie, all of Lufkin; and many beloved cousins and friends.
He fought the good fight; he finished the race with a friendly smile and a ready handshake.
Saturday, January, 8, 2022, following interment at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park there will be a Memorial Service in the First Christian Church Sanctuary at 1:00 p.m., preceded and followed by visitation in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 12:00 noon.
The family is so grateful for the loving care provided by Hospice in the Pines.
Memorial gifts are welcomed — First Christian Church, 1300 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Salvation Army, 1410 S. Third Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
