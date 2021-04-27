Memorial services for Billie “Mac” Rigsby Houston, 84, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Zavalla Cemetery with Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Houston was born February 28, 1937 in Houston, Texas to the late Julia (Reynolds) and Virgil Rigsby, and died Monday, April 26, 2021 in a local nursing home. She resided in Zavalla most of her life. Mrs. Houston loved her family and spending time with them and enjoyed listening to music. She lived life her way, on her own terms. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Joy Jordy, Michael and Fancy Jordy, and Danny Houston, all of Zavalla; grandchildren and spouses, Timothy and Kristi Jordy, Keisha and Kevin Floyd, Briana Jordy, Jacob Jordy, Joseph Jordy, Braden Houston, and Billy Houston; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hulon Houston; son, Jason Ray Houston; grandson, David Jordy, Jr., sisters, Margie, Aline and Sue; and brother, Coy.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
