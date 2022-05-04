Graveside services for Dennis Jacobs, 61, of Wells, will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.
Mr. Jacobs was born July 4, 1960, in Lufkin, Texas, to Henry Coleman Jacobs and Carolyn Smith Jacobs, and died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Wells.
Dennis was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved camping trips with his family. He enjoyed playing cards and pool with family and friends. He also loved a good western.
He is survived by his daughter, Christi James of Pollok, son, Michael Jacobs of Pollok, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Shannon Jacobs of Pollok, son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Elizabeth Creel of Hudson, son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Angela Jacobs of Katy; 8 grandchildren; father, H.C. Jacobs of Wells; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Robert Kalka of Wells, sister and brother-in-law, Belinda and Kenneth Smith of Pollok, several nieces and nephews; and special friends Todd and Melanie Pounds.
Mr. Jacobs was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jacobs and his brother, Robbie Jacobs
Pallbearers will be Michel Jacobs, Joseph Jacobs, Johnathan Creel, Dennis Malner, Conner Malner and Tyler Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Pounds and Xander Jones.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
