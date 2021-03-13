Patty Bailey Bridges
Memorial services for Patty Bailey Bridges, 68, of Pollok, will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Bridges was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Lufkin, and died March 9, 2021, in Lufkin.
Kenneth Ford
Kenneth Ford, 70, of Huntington died March 11, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Ford was born July 16, 1950, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier Parish, Louisiana.
Kevin Michael Parks
Kevin Michael Parks died March 8, 2021, at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia. He was born Nov. 28, 1960.
Albert William Tatrai Jr.
Services for Albert William Tatrai Jr., 73, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the Houston National Cemetery. Mr. Tatrai was born Feb. 13, 1948, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and died March 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
