Emma Elizabeth (Betty) Willoughby Chambliss
Emma Elizabeth (Betty) Willoughby Chambliss of Lufkin, Texas, formerly of Center, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and savior on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the age of 80. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Blake Powers officiating. She will be buried beside her beloved husband in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
She was born in Benton, Bossier Parrish, Louisiana on July 14, 1940 to Henry Clayton Willoughby and Tressie Alaf Byrd Willoughby.
She was blessed with a close and loving family. She loved her family fiercely and without fail was always there to provide guidance, forgiveness, unconditional love and support in everything they encountered and set out to accomplish.
She was married to Charles Thomas Chambliss for 60 years and together they raised three beautiful daughters, Cindy, Debi and Mary. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas since 1961. She worked at Land O’ Pines Diary Products Co/Okay Food Company, Inc. for 37 years. She retired as office manager and an officer in the company.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Ann Raines, Debra Renee’ Blackburn and husband Joe, and Mary Elizabeth Chambliss Stripling and husband Doug, all of Lufkin; grandsons, Charles Andrew Raines of Fort Wainright, Alaska, Cory Penick of Lufkin, and Robert Lee Raines and wife Melissa of Nacogdoches; step-granddaughter, Katelyn Stripling of Lufkin; great-granddaughters, Charla Ann and Kaelee Yam Raines of Fort Wainright, Alaska; great-grandsons, Cash Lee and Eli Isaac Raines of Nacogdoches; brother, Kenneth Wayne Willoughby of Joaquin; brother-in-law, Terry Chambliss and wife Elena of Mission; sisters-in-law, Lena Chambliss of Chireno, Barbara McCauley and husband WH of Nacogdoches; Beverly McCauley and husband Travis of Chireno; and many loved nieces, nephews, first, second and third generations, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Thomas Chambliss; parents, Henry and Tressie Willoughby; brother, Alvis (Buddy) Willoughby and wife Helen; sister, Rosa Mae Jordan-King; sister, Maxine Oswalt and husband Dennis; sister-in-law, Rose Willoughby; son-in-law, James Valdez; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas Leonard and Viola Gertrude Fenley Chambliss.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Chambliss’ memory may be made to the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund, 111 Parkview Circle, Lufkin, TX 75901.
