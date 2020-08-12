Gary Joe Browning
Memorial services for Gary Joe Browning, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Owens officiating.
Mr. Browning was born May 29, 1959 in Henderson, Texas, the son of the late G. J. Browning and Betty Hieronimus, and died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Browning was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1977. He loved to fish and was an avid reader.
Mr. Browning is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Jason Read of Huntington, TX; son, Aaron Browning of Nacogdoches, TX; daughter, Lacey Browning of Kinder, LA; granddaughters, Jacie, Jaime, Jordyn, and Jaelyn Read, and Olivia Browning; mother, Betty Laird Juren of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Carla and George Kelley of Huntington, TX; sister, Tracy Berry of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Gerald Davis of Lufkin, TX; sister, Cathy Laird of Huntington, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, G. J. Browning; wife, Jackie Browning; grandparents, Janus and Etta Hieronimus; and brother, Jerry Browning.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
