Jimmy G. Marshall, 87, of Orange, passed away on April 13, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony and Donna Wells. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 18 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Born in Angelina County, Texas, on June 27, 1934, he was the son of Chester and Laura Marshall. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army before going to work for Crown Zellerbach for 32 years, retiring as a supervisor. He loved hunting and fishing, snow skiing, dancing, socializing and gardening. Jimmy also had a passion for his horses and riding his motorcycle. His favorite event every year was the annual family reunion, he loved being able to see everyone in his family and beach family. He was truly loved by all who knew him and his great smile will be deeply missed by family and friends. Jimmy was larger than life, the family is at peace knowing he is dancing a jig in heaven with Jesus and his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Laura Marshall; along with his 8 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Marshall; daughters, Glenda Wilburn and husband Steve, Gail Marshall-Barnett and husband Rob all of Orange; grandchildren, Matthew Wiegand and wife Amy of Orange, Brittany Tyson and husband Ashly of the Woodlands; great-grandchildren, Lainey, Gwen, and Ryleigh Wiegand; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Poland, Kenneth Poland, Dean Poland, Tommy Poland, Jerry Marshall, Matt Wiegand, Steven Whitten, and Darwin Page. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Page, Cody Barnett and James Marshall.
A special thank you to Harber Hospice and all the staff for the special care and love they provided for our daddy as well as our family.
