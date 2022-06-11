Robert “Bob” Taylor
Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Taylor, 85, of Lufkin, Texas will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bob Klund officiating, and Duane Stone delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Robert “Bob” Taylor announces his passing to his heavenly home.
Robert “Bob” Taylor was a loving, generous and dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born on February 16, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee. He passed peacefully while at home with his wife Betty, his daughter Robin and sister-in-law Cathy by his side Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, while his daughter, Robin, sang to him.
He was an absolute sweet gentleman and wonderful provider to his first wife, Carol Ann, of 29 years until she passed, and Betty, of 33 years. He did not let them want for anything and loved them both deeply.
Bob graduated from the original “UT” University of Tennessee, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. Accomplished as he was, he was recognized by the Texas Board of Pharmacy for over 50 years of service. He was also a Golden Graduate from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
He was a licensed and decorated pharmacist for over 50 years. He worked in pharmacies before owning and operating Cavanaugh-Peden Drug in Lufkin, Texas from 1970 to 1986. He was also the Chief Pharmacist at the Lufkin State School for 19 years. Even after “retiring”, he continued to work part-time at local pharmacies because he enjoyed being around people and helping them.
He thrived on learning new information in his field and keeping up with technology. He often enjoyed a good book, especially mystery novels or Stephen King, kept up with the stock market, and spent many hours outdoors working in the yard. He loved feeding his family and friends and could grill the perfect steak or any particular recipe he needed to try.
He loved long road trips with his wife, the occasional casino visit, and the blackjack tournament. He often took time to take his grandchildren across the country on vacations to make that once-in-a-lifetime memory.
Bob was a member of Believers Bible Church in Lufkin, Texas where he enjoyed listening to his daughter sing and praise the Lord.
His loving family survives him: wife, Betty (Cole) Taylor of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Stuart Taylor and Terri Taylor of Fort Worth; daughter and son-in-law, Robin Castillo and Patrick Castillo of Lufkin; stepson, Brad Pennington of Wells; grandchildren and spouses; Zachary and Selah Castillo, Taylor Castillo, Jacob Ferguson, Sydney and Derrick Brooks; three great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gordon and Brenda Cole of Wells, Bill and Sandy Cole of Ratcliff; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeffie and Duane Stone of Palestine, Cathy Best of Kennard, and Judy Cole of Lawton, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Carol Ann Taylor; grandson, Robert Creed Taylor; brother, Creed Nelson Taylor, Jr., and brothers-in-law, Douglas Cole, Jim Cole, and Mike Cole.
A special heartfelt thanks to Cathy Best for the love, care, and support she gave Bob in the last few weeks of his life. Cathy was a true blessing to Bob, Betty, and Robin. Hospice in the Pines was also a source of tremendous support and care to the family.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Castillo, Taylor Castillo, Bill Cole, Gordon Cole, Shariff Suleiman, and Jody Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Pool and JC Hounshell.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Believers Bible Church, 408 S Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Lufkin Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
