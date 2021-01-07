Graveside services for Rosie Mannell “Nell” (Stanbery) McClain, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery with Brother Gary Forrest officiating.
Mrs. McClain was born August 3, 1937 in Canton, Texas to the late Mildred (Curry) and Albert Stanbery, and died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. McClain resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from Woodland Heights Medical Center following 15 years of employment. Mrs. McClain enjoyed crafting, shopping, and taking care of her granddaughters. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Diane McClain and Ross, Jr. and Elizabeth McClain, all of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kelli Ann and Keith Abel of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Danyelle and Jessie Wallace, Samantha and Adam Logan, and Emmeline McClain, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Abbigale Wallace and Jace Logan, both of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Gene and Joyce Stanbery of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ross Sterling McClain, Sr. December 24, 2020; daughter, Traci Lynn McClain; brothers, S.B., A.J. and Otis; and sisters, Opal, Lovy and Betty.
Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, P.O. Box 271561, Houston, Texas 77277.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
