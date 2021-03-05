John David Forsythe
John David Forsythe 45 passed away on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at his home in Conroe, Texas. He fought a brave battle and lost to stage IV Lymphoma.
John was born September 6th 1975 in Lufkin, Texas. He loved people and working with the public. His career started out in Huntington, Texas working at Nu Way with IMRAN, then learning foral design and working with Virginia Skinner at Amanda Flowers. He had many happy days working beside Aunt Ginger and Aunt Patsy. He then moved to Conroe, Texas where he became assistant manager at Dollar General and checkout foods.
In his spare time his hobbies were decorating his home with beautiful flowers, watching movies with Warren and Penelope, reading his bible and going to the beach.
He loved his family very much, he is survived by his life partner Warren Borcher, of Conroe, TX, His mother Carolyn Morgan and husband Ernie of Huntington, TX, his father David Forsythe and brother Timothy Forsythe of Central, sister Jessica Pina of Diboll, TX, nephew Jacob Forsythe of Maryland, niece Madison Forsythe of Central, and Ah’Miya Thomas of Diboll, TX, and numerous aunt and uncles.
He preceded in death by his grand parents, Willard and Katherine Johnson of Huntington, TX, Richard and Violet Forsythe of Lufkin, TX, James and Janice Morgan of Zavalla, TX, and nephew Lowell Thomas Lee Forsythe of Central.
