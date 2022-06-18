Funeral services for Carole Ann Jungblut Pinner, 84, of Huntington will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Huntington United Methodist Church with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Pinner was born August 23, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Elizabeth (Kubic) and Harvey Jungblut, Sr., and died Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Huntington.
Mrs. Pinner was raised and worked on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. She and her twin, Dianne, moved to Texas where they both married Pinner boys. She worked for the United States Postal Service, drove a school bus, was a teacher’s aide, and at one time was a census taker. She and Emily Dominey started the softball program in Huntington and coached for years. She was also a Cub Scout den mother, and a member of the Huntington Garden Club. She would feed anyone who showed up to her door, was a second mom to many, and was generous with whatever she had. She doted on her little Boston Terrier, Boomer. Carole loved her family fiercely and was greatly loved. Mrs. Pinner was a member of Huntington United Methodist Church for more than 60 years.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby Pinner of Huntington; son, Ross Pinner and wife Kim of Huntington; daughter, Sheila Cernosek and husband Larry of Royse City; son, Samuel Pinner of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, Chris and Maria Pinner, Casey and Debbie Pinner, Travis and Briana Pinner, Makenzie and Matt Roan, Kayla and Keaton Nye; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Michael Jungblut, Jeanne Schulz and husband Bob, Vicki Jungblut, all of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Barbara Jungblut of Wisconsin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Dianne Pinner; and brother, Harvey Jungblut, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Chris Pinner, Casey Pinner, Travis Pinner, Matt Roan, Keaton Nye, and Brennen Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Garden Club, P.O. Box 1626, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service at the church.
