Patsy Brown

Services for Patsy Brown,75, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Brown died Jan. 12, 2021, in Houston.

Vera Bryant

Services for Vera Bryant,76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Bryant died Jan. 18, 2021, in Lufkin.

Maria Espinoza

Services for Maria Espinoza,89, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs.Espinoza died Jan. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.

Frances L. (Minton) Mayo

Services for Frances L. (Minton) Mayo, 77, of Diboll, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Mayo was born Sept. 8, 1943, and died Jan. 18, 2021, in a local hospital.

Dora Lee McCloud

Services for Dora Lee McCloud,79, of Diboll, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. McCloud died Jan. 18, 2021, in Houston.

Calista Mitchell

Services for Calista Mitchell,47, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mitchell died Jan. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.

Sallie Pallone

Sallie Pallone, 62, of Port Arthur, died Jan. 18, 2021, in Lufkin. She was born May 12, 1958, in Port Arthur. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.