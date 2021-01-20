Patsy Brown
Services for Patsy Brown,75, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Brown died Jan. 12, 2021, in Houston.
Vera Bryant
Services for Vera Bryant,76, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Bryant died Jan. 18, 2021, in Lufkin.
Maria Espinoza
Services for Maria Espinoza,89, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs.Espinoza died Jan. 19, 2021, in Lufkin.
Frances L. (Minton) Mayo
Services for Frances L. (Minton) Mayo, 77, of Diboll, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Mayo was born Sept. 8, 1943, and died Jan. 18, 2021, in a local hospital.
Dora Lee McCloud
Services for Dora Lee McCloud,79, of Diboll, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. McCloud died Jan. 18, 2021, in Houston.
Calista Mitchell
Services for Calista Mitchell,47, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Mitchell died Jan. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Sallie Pallone
Sallie Pallone, 62, of Port Arthur, died Jan. 18, 2021, in Lufkin. She was born May 12, 1958, in Port Arthur. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
