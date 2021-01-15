Ed (Eddie) H. Burkett
Services for Ed (Eddie) H. Burkett, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Huntington First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Burkett was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Livingston and died Jan. 13, 2021, in Corrigan.
Doris June Hargis
Services for Doris June Hargis, 87, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Hargis died Jan. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville.
Jason McCroan
Graveside services for Jason McCroan, 41, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Berry Cemetery. Jason was born Jan. 2, 1980, and died Jan. 8, 2021, in a local hospital. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Byron Allen Richards
Services for Byron Allen Richards, 79, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pennington Baptist Church. Byron was born June 12, 1941, in Houston and died Jan. 5, 2021, in Lufkin. Groveton Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.