Graveside services for Mark Edward Phillips, 59, of Huntington will be held in Sowell Cemetery, Norwood Community, San Augustine County at 11:00 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 with Brother John Harvey officiating. Mark was born June 26, 1962 in Galveston to Billie (Murray) and Paul Phillips and departed this life September 13, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mark was an electrician by trade and loved his family especially his grandchildren. His grandchildren and many hobbies went hand in hand because he loved to build cars, trucks, and motorcycles with them. He never missed an opportunity to teach them and to instill that same love of building pretty much anything with a motor. His loved fishing, hunting, and anything that kept him outdoors that provided him the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends doing the things he loved most. Mark collected all things, from guns and knives, to cars, and his Harley Davidson. If it was something he loved, one was just never enough. He was a die hard Dr. Pepper drinker and loved “Little Debbie” snacks. He was a true friend and was always a phone call away, day or night. Mark had 5 sons he loved dearly, but the light of his life was his only little girl, Amber Michelle. He loved life and will truly be missed.
He is survived by his parents; sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and Kara (Modisett) Phillips, Scott and Erica (Page) Phillips, sons, Justin Phillips and Chris Phillips; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Anna (House) Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Justin Morrow; 22 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Michele Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Jason Eddins; Mark’s companion for many years, Trina Hardee; several step-children that he loved as his own; other relatives; and many friends.
A very special thank you to Summer Hardee for taking such good care of Mark while he was in the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.