Funeral services for Juanita Bridges, 86, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bridges was born September 5, 1935 in Kirbyville, Texas to the late Artis (Pruitt) and Verdell “Doc” Morris, and died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Bridges resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a bookkeeper for Angelina Chevrolet Dealership and later the Eye Center at Walmart. Mrs. Bridges was a great cook, especially known for her chicken and dumplings, dressing, and pies. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family but loved her grandkids the most. Mrs. Bridges was a strong Christian woman and was a longtime faithful and active member of Union Road Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nita Jo and Randy Farr of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Denise Bridges of Lufkin; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Squyers Sirkel of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Darlene Morris of Lubbock; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, John “Buddy” Bridges; son, Randy Bridges; and sister, Jo Ellen Farabee.
Pallbearers will be Shane Bridges, Scott Bridges, Trey Purvis, Brody Purvis, Jamie Bridges, and Antonio Aguilar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Capps and Gary Teer.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
