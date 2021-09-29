Funeral services for Rachel Bozeman Zolman, 32, of Coldspring will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Glenn Mills and Reverend Tommy Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the New Church Cemetery in Apple Springs. Rachel will be laid to rest with her infant daughter, Josie Evangeline Zolman. Josie was a precious gift from God who had not yet seen her earthly home, but is forever with Rachel in their glorious, heavenly home.
Rachel was born July 31, 1989 in Lithia Springs, Georgia to Kimberly (Williams) and the late Howard Vernon Bozeman, and died Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Houston Methodist Hospital.
Rachel was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and granddaughter. She will be deeply missed by her family, but Heaven has gained an angel. She attended Deeper Life Christian Church in Carrolton, Georgia.
Survivors include her husband, Jared Zolman of Coldspring; daughters, Cora Lynn Zolman and Cambrie Rae Zolman, both of Coldspring; son, Jonathan James Zolman of Coldspring; parents, Kim and Glenn Mills of Temple, Georgia; grandparents, Tommy and Diane Williams of Temple, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Josh Rhine of Dallas, Georgia; niece, Zoey Rhine of Dallas, Georgia; nephew, Weston Rhine of Dallas, Georgia; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnny and Evelina Zolman of Huntsville; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jade and Stephen Currie of Conroe; niece, Capri Currie of Conroe; nephews, Kohen Currie, Rollin Currie, both of Conroe; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Bozeman; daughter, Josie Evangeline Zolman; and grandparents, Bo and Patricia Bozeman.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rhine, Luke Williams, Stephen Currie, Caleb Williams, Kevin Williams, and Haegan Spring.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicolas Williams and Michael Williams.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
