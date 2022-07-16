Death notices Jul 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael JohnsonGraveside services for Michael Johnson 27, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Sand Flat Cemetery. He was born May 1, 1995, and died July 11, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Johnson Cemetery Graveside Death Notice Sand Lufkin Flat Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDiboll motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 69 near King's RowLufkin police: Man taken to hospital after romantic rival strikes him and a house on Hackney AvenuePolice release name of man who allegedly struck romantic rival, Hackney home with truckBUSINESS ROUNDUP: New tenants in old brewery; Hunan going on hiatusRangers determine investigation into Pitts is unnecessaryHuntington man accused of attacking woman, grabbing her by the throatCentral girls win stateLymbery indicted on 21 new charges7/9/22 Restaurant inspectionsState ending its effort to shut down Alabama-Coushatta’s Naskila Gaming Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
