Funeral services for Kathy Jo Ford Irwin, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. John Harvey officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Kathy was born August 23, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, to James Floyd Erbey, Sr. and Mary Alice (Parsons) Erbey, and died Friday, September 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
She loved the Lord and was an active member of Lighthouse of Prayer Church in Lufkin. One of her favorite things to do was go to Wal-Mart, and anyone who knew her knew not to interfere with her time there. She always had to have her phone nearby, she wasn’t herself when she didn’t. She loved baking, especially seasonal desserts. She loved spending time with her family and her grandkids were her world. She was known for always putting others first and always ensured everyone was taken care of before herself, a trait she learned from her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gayle Irwin, Jr. of Lufkin; mother, Mary Alice Erbey of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew Allen and Keri Ackerman of Lufkin; daughter, Tasha Lynn Ford of Lufkin; daughter, Jodi Roam of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jody Cannon of Douglass; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Joe Hernandez of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Tim Fair of Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, James Erbey Jr. and Karen of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Teresa Erbey of Huntington; grandsons, Tanner Ford, Jace Ackerman, Tyler Roam, all of Lufkin, and Ethan Roam of Diboll; granddaughters, Kayden Ackerman, Hayleigh Ackerman, Lacey Roam (Blane), all of Lufkin, and Callie Waterman of Burke; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, George Gilbert Ford; nephew, William Ray Lovett; along with maternal and paternal grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Casey Erbey, Shaun Elliott, Eric Elliott, Jonathan Erbey, Chris Battles, and Billy Knight.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Ackerman, Justin Waterman, Kevin Waterman, Tanner Ford, and Jeremy Burnette.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
