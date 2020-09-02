Gary “Rip” Wilson Horton
Graveside services for Gary Wilson Horton, 68, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery, with Bro. Vic Bass officiating.
Gary was born June 9, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Georgia (Wilson) and Rabon Horton. He passed away Friday, August 28, 2020.
Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, and loved his family. He was employed with Atlas Roofing for more than 30 years and was a very hard worker. He enjoyed gardening, everything he grew flourished. He also enjoyed riding horses, fishing and BBQing.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Horton of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Rayburn and Kellie Horton of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, April and Raymond Burris of Willis; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Cooper Horton, and Brooklynn and Myles Fowler; sister, Ginger Smith of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Julie Horton of Diboll; brother, Sammy Jack Horton of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Grumbles.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Cavazos, Chad Camp, Warner Camp, Phillip Camp, Gunner Horton, Abb Grumbles and Todd Horton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
