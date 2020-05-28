Funeral services for Jackie Lou (King) Arriola, 72, of Wells will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jan Pate officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Arriola was born December 20, 1947 in Timpson, Texas to the late Betty Lou (Lewis) and William Erby King, and died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include her daughters, Angela Darlene Arriola-Harwell of Alto and Alisha Deanne Arriola-Corley of Lufkin; grandchildren, Whittney Arriola of Alto, Kyle Hollis of Nacogdoches, Jerrica and Allan Kitchens of Houston, Bailey Corley and Logan Penadela of Waco, Nick Corley of Lufkin, Hunter and Sydna Harwell of Rusk, Preston Martin of Alto; great-grandchildren, Briley, Drake, Jayce, Piper, Paisley, Kollyn, Harrison, Emmy, Beaux, Weston, Bonnie Kate, Kenzie Brooke; siblings, Jimmy and Debra King, Judy and Mark Burns, Nancy and Doug George; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Joe Wayne Arriola; son-in-law, Lance Corley; and niece, Missy Collins.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Burns, Jimmy King, Jr., Scotty Wilkins, C.J. Canada, Chase Arriola, and Jonathan Arriola.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Vijaya Pokala M.D., James King, Mark Burns, Nickey Wallace, John Paul Martin, Alfred Elliott, Joe Elliott, and David Jenkins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
