James Robinson, Jr.
Funeral services for James Robinson, Jr., 29, of Huntington will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
James was born June 7, 1992 in Lufkin, Texas to Becky (King) and James B. Robinson, Sr., and died Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Corrigan. He was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. James loved collecting rocks and working on vehicles. He was a member of Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Becky Robinson and Patrick Havard of Huntington; father and stepmother, James, Sr. and Lucy Robinson of Huntington; sisters and brother-in-law, Shantelle King, Ashley Robinson-Fann and Shaun Fann, all of Huntington, and Doris Robinson of Lufkin; nephews and nieces, Braxton Eaves, Braylyn Hamilton, Carson Hamilton, and Halle Eaves, all of Huntington; grandmother, Billie Robinson of Diboll; uncles and aunts, Jacob Robinson of Lufkin, Jack Robinson of Zavalla, Marnie Robinson of Lufkin, Marla Rosales of Diboll, and Tony Milner of Bonham; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Fann, Luke Wisener, Jerrod Vineyard, Nick Vineyard, Jerry Lynch, and Chris Sears.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
