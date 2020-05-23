Peggy Jefferson (nee May) passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Spring, Texas, at the age of 94. She was born on June 10, 1925, on a houseboat in Morgan City, Louisiana.
Raised by parents who were Assembly of God preachers, Peggy grew up in the Word and led a life guided by her faith. For most of her adult life, she worshipped at First Assembly of God Church in Lufkin. She was an endowed member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a masonic fraternity, and she was also a Daughter of the Nile, an organization that supports Shriners International.
Peggy graduated from Lamar High School in 1942 and started her career as a salesperson for Foley’s Department Stores in Houston. She and her husband owned their own construction business and a gas station, and she was always working hard on some project for their house. She loved walking along the beach, swimming, and riding her stationary bicycle.
Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 83, she stayed in relatively good shape all her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, and two sons, James Ray Royal and Kenneth Wayne Royal.
Peggy leaves behind her loving daughter, Linda Norwood, who cared for her after her diagnoses and Linda’s children: granddaughter Wendy (Jamie) Ryder and great-grandson Thomas, granddaughter Michelle (Scott) Walker and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Michael. Peggy is survived by James’ children: granddaughter Monic (Bill) Ingram and great-grandchildren Jordan and Mason; grandson Tony (Renee) Royal and great-grandchildren TJ and Corinne; and grandson Trevor (Regina) Royal and great-grandchildren Alicia and Kailey. Peggy is also survived by Kenneth’s child, grandson Jeffrey (Danita) Royal and great-grandchildren Nathan and Derrick.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Family Life Assembly of God Church, 24911 Roesner Road in Katy, TX, 77494.
