Funeral services for Issac Jacob “I.J.” Tucker, 65, of Central, will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bill Ramsey officiating. A Last Alarm ceremony will be conducted at the graveside committal by the Lufkin Fire Department.
I.J. was born March 9, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas, to Henry Bivins Tucker and Chrystal (Lyles) Tucker, and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Monday, May 25, 2020 in Lufkin with his family by his side.
I.J. lived in the Central community and graduated from Central High School in 1973. He was of Baptist Faith.
I.J. served with the Lufkin Fire Department for 27 years and retired as “Captain Tucker”. The fire department and his fellow firefighters meant a great deal to him, and he never stopped wanting to help those in need. The “Code of Honor” he lived by as a firefighter stayed alive whether he was active or retired. I.J. was a strong advocate for his “Brothers in Arms”, always trying to make things safer and better for the firemen and all citizens. During his years with the fire department, he also served as a paramedic. Many in the community would often call on him for words of advice. I.J.’s sister told him, “Bro you missed your calling, you should have been a doctor.” He was also known for being a great cook. I.J. enjoyed participating with his cookoff team at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. His family always enjoyed his cooking, especially the fried turkey and ham for the holidays. I.J. also enjoyed coaching his son, Jake’s Little League Team and teaching him to hunt and fish. One of his greatest pleasures was fishing with his longtime friend, Zack Owens. Another of his special friends was Ryan Walton, whom he loved like a son, and his special neighbor, Luis Castillo. One thing for sure, many will remember that I.J. loved to pull pranks and laugh at those pulled on him.
On his off days from firefighting, he did carpentry work. After retirement, I.J. worked at Woodland Heights Hospital in the Telemetry Department. Again, he was always drawn to the medical field.
I.J. is survived by his son, Issac Jacob “Jake” Tucker; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Gay and Eugene Thompson; sister-in-law, Janis Tucker; niece, Lesa (Ron) Conley; nephews, Grey (Misty) Tucker, Todd (Leslie) Tucker, and Joel (Becky) Thompson; as well as several great nephews and nieces; and step-children, Jason Ousley and Valarie Wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gordon Wayne Tucker.
Pallbearers will be the Lufkin Fire Department Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Tucker, Greg Tucker, Joel Thompson, Ryan Walton, Luis Castillo, and Ron Conley.
Special memorials may be made to the Tino Villasana Lufkin Fire Department Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 190, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
