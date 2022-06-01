Funeral services for Martha Mills Christenson of Rockwall, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow the services.
Martha Christenson passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Rockwall, Texas at the age of 95. Martha Ann Mills was born October 30, 1926 in Lufkin, Texas to Jesse (Porter) Mills and William Frank Mills. She graduated from Lufkin High School, where she met Royce Christenson. They were married in Lufkin June 15, 1946.
She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Royce; by her brother, Jack Mills, who was lost in the Pacific during World War II; by her brother, Linwood Mills; by her twin sister, Mary; and by her son, Steven Christenson.
She is survived by her son, Jack Christenson and his wife Ann of The Woodlands, Texas; her daughter, Tammy Thomas and her husband John of Rockwall, Texas; grandsons, John Paul Thomas of Fort Worth and Caleb Thomas of College Station, and Scott Christenson (wife Lori) of Houston, Texas; and great-granddaughters Violet and Anika Christenson of Houston.
She was a long-time member of First Christian Church of Lufkin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
