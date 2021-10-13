Funeral services for Benny Lewis Rapsilver, 86, of Nacogdoches will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Eastside United Pentecostal Church, Nacogdoches with Brother Ennis Fuller and Brother Glen Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglass Cemetery, Douglass.
Benny was born to Ben and Lucille Rapsilver on 9-11-1935 in the big City of Houston, married his high school sweetheart, Loyce Castello, and joined the Air Force in 1954. He served his Country several years working in the spy division. He did many different jobs during the course of his life and was always a hard worker and didn’t believe in just “sitting” around unless it was a fire, and you were cooking something to eat.
Benny had been trying to get to his final resting place for several years after the death of his wife, and on 10-10-2021 around 12:08 PM he moved from this corrupt world to the perfect resting place where he has family members and friends waiting on his arrival.
He is survived by his children, Rebecca Rowe of Spicewood, Benny and Sissy Rapsilver of Woden, Karl and Kim Rapsilver of Huffman, Karleen Porter of Nacogdoches, and Harold and Dianne of Nacogdoches; 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loyce Rapsilver; sister, Joyce Wiggins; brother, Tommy Rapsilver; granddaughter, Jennifer Porter; and son-in-law, Bobby Lynn Porter.
Visitation will be at the Church Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.