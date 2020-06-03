Karye Jean Stewart
Funeral services for Karye Jean Stewart, 85, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Larry Staggs officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Ms. Stewart was born February 14, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Cliffie (Parish) and Gary B. “Buster” Loving, and died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Stewart was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and retired from Wal-Mart after more than 30 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a love for animals and liked working in her yard.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Thedo Brock of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Charla Stewart of Huntington, Sammie and Janis Stewart of Lufkin; grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Brandi Brock, Brian and Kendra Brock, Ryan Stewart and Kara Rau, Blake Stewart and Emaline Cole, Doug and Tiffeny Hornsby, Jennifer Burgett, Hannah and Brett Huntsman; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nola June Weaver of Dallas; brothers, Gary Loving and Glenn Loving, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
