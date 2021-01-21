Graveside services for Willie Lamar Cruseturner, 84, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hester Cemetery in Forest with Brother Chris Rhodes officiating. The family requests that everyone attending wear a mask and social distance.
Mrs. Cruseturner was born February 15, 1936 in Jasper, Texas to the late Katherine Jewell (Perry) and Deral Christian McMillan, and died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Cruseturner had resided in the Lufkin area most of her life. She worked for many years as a Nurse Aide. She enjoyed needlepoint and was known for doing excellent work. Mrs. Cruseturner was a member of Victory Assembly of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Ann Cruseturner of Lufkin; grandson, Aiden Scott Cruseturner of Lufkin; and caregiver, Diane Wilson of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel Cruseturner, Sr.; and daughter, Dinia Faye Cruseturner.
Pallbearers will be James Wilson, Troy Soileau, Chris Rhodes, and Dalton Townsend.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
