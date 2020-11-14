Pam White
Graveside services for Pam White, 56, of Diboll will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan with Pastor Ben Merritt officiating.
Mrs. White was born March 11, 1964 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Armatha (Sowell) and Bobby Frank Jansen, and died Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Zavalla.
Pam was a fiery soul with a fun-loving personality and a zest for adventure. She enjoyed spending time with friends around a campfire and the beauty of the outdoors. She loved her pets, especially her dogs Willie Nelson and Miss Priss. Anywhere you found Pam, you found laughter and a partner in crime! She loved good country music and home cooked meals, especially Alice’s chocolate pie and an ice-cold class of Coca-Cola. Known as the life of the party, Pam had a contagious laugh and good sense of humor. Her girls and grandkids were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly. Spending the last few months of her life surrounded by her grandkids, she was affectionately known as Mimi and their personal taxi driver. She loved to go watch them perform at ball games and cheer events and was their biggest fan. Pam loved hard. She lived an adventurous life, but she knew the Lord Jesus Christ and is now walking, pain free, down the streets of gold.
Survivors include her husband, James White of Houston; daughters and son-in-law, Nikki and Jeffery Bounds of Diboll and Cassie Gay of Zavalla; grandchildren, Zach Bounds, Ashlynn Bounds, Madilynn Bounds, all of Diboll, and Jacob McCreary of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Irvin McWilliams, Teresa and Melvin Ray Thompson, all of Diboll, and Lajahna and Justin Harris of Corpus Christi; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Jansen of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Zach Bounds, Jacob McCreary, Jeffery Bounds, Chip Thompson, and Larry Jansen.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services at Union Springs Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
