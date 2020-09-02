John “Jack” McConnell
Funeral services for John “Jack” McConnell, 86, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Nathan Panell officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Oddfellow Cemetery.
John (Jack) McConnell was born June 24, 1934 in Warsaw, New York, the son of the late Elaine (McConnell) and Jim Peppard and died Friday August 21, 2020 in Lufkin, TX
Jack was in the military as a Korean Vet and then worked for the Postal service until he retired after 36 years. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and founded Chapter 1219 in Lufkin. Jack loved his family, flying, working on airplanes and working in his shop. He also loved camping and fishing with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Lee McConnell of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Penny Lee and Michael Parker of Santa Fe, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Kevin Roden of Santa Fe, TX; daughters, Vickie McConnell of Santa Fe, TX, and Joan Gerik of Santa Fe, TX; son and fiancé, David McConnell and Terisa Ham of Huntington, TX; brother, Jimmy Peppard; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Bill Haefner; sister and brother-in-law, Shane and Doug Blair all of New York; grandchildren, Michael Parker Jr., Tina and Matt Duval, Kenny Parker and wife Toni Davidson, Denise and David Sauls, Tiffany Parker-Stephenson, Ryan McConnell, Megan and Seth Buckley, Kody Gerik, Kyle Gerik and Sophia Zecchinelli, and Aeryn McConnell; great-grandchildren, Trenton Parker, Alex Kendrick, Kevin Sauls, Maddie Duval, Eli Kendrick, Joseph Kendrick, Christopher Stephenson, Jackson Duval, Zack Kendrick, Gavin Stephenson, Matthew Stephenson, Kash Parker; Cousin, Jerry Bishop; Friends, Tom and June Rohsner; Dale and Linda Slagle; numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine McConnell Peppard; Stepfather, Jim Peppard; and grandmother, Christine Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Michael Parker Jr, Kenny Parker, David Sauls, Matt Duval, Seth Buckley, Ryan McConnell, Kody Gerik, and Kyle Gerik.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p. m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
