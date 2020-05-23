Funeral services for Danny Doyle Gallier, 74, of Onalaska, will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Village Mills First Baptist Church in Village Mills, Texas with Rory Harrod officiating. Interment will follow at the Village Mills Cemetery.
Mr. Gallier was born January 10, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Gallier and Alline (Naquin) Gallier, and died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Lufkin. He served in the US Navy for 4 years and Vietnam War for 1 year.
The sun rose and set for years on a meager welding shop in Onalaska, Texas. The sign above the door said simply, “Out On Call”. On closer inspection as the Triton Guide Boat eases into the beautiful waters of Lake Livingston you could see the simple name “On Call”. Danny Gallier operated Danny’s Guide Service on Lake Livingston for nearly 30 years. It wasn’t a job but a passion. Danny was an avid fisherman as well as a fishing guide. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Danny never met a stranger and was sure to always have a fishing story to tell. The sun rose for the last time for Danny here on earth, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally once again out on call. Tight lines Danny — we will miss you.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years , Pobla “Skeeter” Gallier of Onalaska; mother of his children, Beckie White of Lufkin; daughter, Wendy Gallier of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and Bryan Henderson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Christina Gallier of Mauriceville; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Dale and Jessica Gallier of Onalaska; grandsons, Danny Faver and David Faver; granddaughter and husband, Brooke and Scott Shipley; granddaughter, Macie Henderson; grandsons, Dustin Gallier, Justin Gallier, Zach Gallier, Brenden Gallier, and Kelby Gallier; granddaughter, Jayci Gallier; great-grandchildren, Bristol, Brilynn, Slade, Robert, Kade, and McKenzie; brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Gallier of Lumberton; brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Melissa Gallier of Onalaska; sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Terry Creekmore of Village Mills; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Billy Sims of Village Mills; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mr. Gallier was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Harrod and Lexi Tarkington; nephews, Ray Gallier and Dustin Creekmore; and James Michael Sims.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Sims, Paul Sims, Mason Stark, Gage Stark, Mitchell Gallier , Donovan Gallier, Justin Gallier, and Zach Gallier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Bordelon and Dustin Gallier.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Village Mills First Baptist Church, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
