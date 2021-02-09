Mass for Lee Mayberry, 87, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Kelly officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mayberry was born July 22, 1933 in Old Gulf, Texas to the late Louise Ann (Krc) and Ernest William Vollmering, and died Sunday, February 7, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Mayberry was the second employee hired to work for the Burke Center. She retired as an executive secretary. She enjoyed painting, playing cards and dominos, reading, and going to the library. She also loved traveling. The family visited Ruidoso, New Mexico every year. Mrs. Mayberry was one of the founding members of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Mayberry of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Mark B. and Regina Mayberry of Pollok; granddaughter, Ashley Mayberry of Pollok; grandson and wife, Jacob and Hannah Mayberry of Huntington; step-grandson, Jacob McDuffie of Allentown; great-grandchildren, Tate, Teal and Sydney Mayberry of Huntington; brother, Ed W. Vollmering of Round Top, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lydia Teat, Betty Carpenter, Lucille “Sister Ernestine” Vollmering, and Ernestine McFadden; and nephew, Dub Teat.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Castle Pines and Choice Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 1611 Feagin Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Friends of Kurth Memorial Library, P.O. Box 3444, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
