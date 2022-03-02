Funeral services for James Dwight Morrison, 69, of Huntington will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother James Kitchen and Brother James McKenzie officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Morrison was born November 4, 1952 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Gwendolyn Geniva (Arbaugh) and Harry Ray Morrison, and died Sunday, February 27, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Morrison had resided in Huntington, Texas for more than 40 years and was a Truck Driver for Fleetwood. He served his country in the United States Army. He loved driving trucks, reading, hunting and watching westerns. More than anything he loved his girls and especially enjoyed spending time with them at the beach. Mr. Morrison was a member of Lufkin Family Worship Center.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Cree of Huntington; daughters, Lilli Cree and Julie Cree, both of Huntington; siblings, Stanley Ray Morrison and wife Cathy of Ripley, West Virginia, Donna Morrison Blankenship and husband Charles of Huntington, Stephen Morrison and wife Cheryl of Van, West Virginia; niece, Amanda Smoot; nephew, Bobby Blankenship; great-nieces, Delcie Guthery, Madison Beam; great-nephew, Chaynse Guthery, Dylan Guthery; special cousin, Penny Conner; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Georgina Marie Cree.
Pallbearers will be Chaynse Guthery, Dylan Guthery, Bobby Smoot, Bobby Blankenship, Kyle Carroll, Conner Innerarity, and Ken Anderson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
