Mary Nell Taylor, 91, of Lufkin was born December 28, 1928 in Hortense, Polk County, Texas, and passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the care of Hospice in the Pines. She was the eldest of seven children born to John Otis and Addie (David) Griffin.
Mrs. Taylor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived in Huntington in her early years, graduating from Huntington High School, and lived in Lufkin the remainder of her life. She married John Taylor in 1947 and they were blessed with a son and daughter. Mary Nell was an honor graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and teaching third grade for many years in the Lufkin Independent School District. She enjoyed her students and fellow teachers at Trout, Coston and Kurth elementary schools. Mary Nell and John enjoyed 60 years of marriage before John passed away in 2007. Her life was full of wonderful friends, family, and many family vacations, especially going to the beach the last day of school every year. She looked forward to traveling with John to his yearly 101st Airborne reunions and spending time with John’s fellow soldiers with whom he fought alongside during World War II. The highlight of their reunions was their trip to Europe for the 25th anniversary of John’s parachuting into France on D-Day.
Mary Nell was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church Lufkin and was involved in many women’s groups within the Church, especially “The Quilters”, and spent most every Monday in fellowship with them. Her weekly Spinner game was a highlight of every Friday. She was a talented cook who was famous for her homemade bread and loved to entertain, especially with her and John’s Friday night Bridge club. Many delicious meals were enjoyed around her dining room table with dear friends. She enjoyed gardening and was a bird enthusiast, the Cardinal being her favorite. Mary Nell was a founding member of The Friends of Kurth Memorial Library and she and John worked diligently at its annual book sale. She also volunteered at Memorial Hospital. In her later years she became close to her neighbors, especially Paul and Janet White and their sons Michael and Marshall and daughter Meredith. Katherine Saunders, who called her every day, was a dear friend for more than 50 years.
She is survived by her son, Mike Taylor and wife Cindy of Lufkin; daughter, Johnita Waida and husband Buck of Friendswood; grandson, Todd, wife Mary, great-grandson, Sam and great-granddaughter, Anne of San Antonio; brother, N.F. Griffin of Huntington; brother, George Griffin of Baytown; and numerous cousins, other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Wanda Faye Lowe; and brothers, Wendell, Gerald and Larry Griffin.
Mary Nell enjoyed her final years at MRC PineCrest Retirement Center in Lufkin and the family is forever grateful for the care she received and the relationships she shared while there. Tina Leloya was always especially kind to her.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Friends of the Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904, The Salvation Army, 412 S. Third Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service at First United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.