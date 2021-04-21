Sarah “Trael” Storey
Sarah “Trael” Storey, 57, of Lufkin died Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Storey was born December 26, 1963 in Pahokee, Florida to Sarah (Walker) and Jefferson Mitchell. She had resided in Lufkin since 1995. Ms. Storey was known for her jewelry making. She was Church of God by faith.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Andres of Lufkin; sons, Christopher Mitchell of Anaconda, Montana and Michael Morris of Butte, Montana; four grandchildren; mother, Sarah Jez of Lufkin; brothers, Robert Rigby, Jimmy Rigby, both of Lufkin, and Dain Mitchell of Hudson; sisters, Donna Wesson of Washington State, Wanda Mitchell of Oregon, Gladys Rincon of Anaconda, Montana, and Candice “Candy” Smith of Apple Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jefferson Mitchell; daddy, Douglas Smith; and brother, Johnny Mitchell.
