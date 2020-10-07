Sherry Lynn Ferguson Sharp
Age: 76
Sherry was born November 10, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, to Austin (Slim) Ferguson and Evia Mae (Robertson) Ferguson. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Reklaw, TX on October 2, 2020.
Ms. Sharp was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She was a life-long resident of Lufkin, Texas. She was the owner and operator of Sherry’s Recreation from 1987 to 1993, and after 12 years of employment, retired from Goodwill as the Manager of Janitorial Services. Sherry was always there, especially in times of need, for everyone she loved; and no one cherished family and friends more than Sherry. She knew how important it was to create lasting memories, as well as how essential it was to enjoy the sweet sound of an Elvis Presley song.
She is survived by longtime partner, Roxanna McGarity of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Francine Sharp of Reklaw; granddaughter, Sherylle Ito of Aransas Pass, TX; granddaughter, Haunani Sharp of Reklaw; great granddaughter, Myra-Rose Ito of Aransas Pass; sisters, Corine Miller of Dallas, TX; Betty Price of Dibol, TX; Jan Linzy of Lufkin, TX; brother, Jerry Ferguson of Lufkin, TX; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ms. Sharp was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marion Fulton Ferguson; A. T. Curtis; sisters, Cora Faye Hollingsworth; Evelyn York; Ruby Elizabeth Bowman
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory in Lufkin. Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Ferguson Sharp will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at McNutt Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
