Graveside services for Leon Sanches, 82, of Lufkin were held Monday, November 28, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery with Pastor and brother-in-law Lonnie Crawford and Pastor Steve Cowart officiating.
Mr. Sanches was born September 21, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Virgie Elizabeth (Thompson) and Tony Sanches, Sr., and died Thursday, November 24, 2022 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Sanches was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Southwest Color following 35 years of employment. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and president of the Old Union Cemetery Association Board for many decades. Mr. Sanches was of the Baptist faith. His family and grandkids were the joy of his life. He was a faithful follower of all their activities.
Survivors include his wife, Vernie (Crawford) Sanches of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Lanette Sanches and Terry and Shelia Sanches, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Briana and Trey Simmons, Grant Hightower, Josh and Britt Davis, Krystel and Wesley Hughes, and Cody Sanches; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sadie, Sawyer, Maci, Gracie, Wyatt, Braelynn, and Hadlee; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Roger Burges and Janie and Joe Mack Allen, all of Lufkin; brother, Roy Sanches of Houston; sisters-in-law, Rita Sanches of Lufkin and Bertha Sanches of Austin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his furry friends, Kate and Hank.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tony Sanches, Jr. and Joe Sanches; sister, Juanita Oliver; brother-in-law, Jack Oliver; and sister, Shirley.
Pallbearers were Cody Sanches, Josh Davis, Josh Crawford, Wesley Hughes, Robert Ramsey, Trey Simmons, Jesse Oliver, Clint Burges, and Grant Hightower.
Honorary pallbearers were J.W. Byars, Donnie Bailey, and the late Wayne Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Old Union Cemetery Association, c/o Betty Jumper, 461 S FM 1194, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
