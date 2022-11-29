Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Leon Sanches, 82, of Lufkin were held Monday, November 28, 2022 at Old Union Cemetery with Pastor and brother-in-law Lonnie Crawford and Pastor Steve Cowart officiating.

Mr. Sanches was born September 21, 1940 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Virgie Elizabeth (Thompson) and Tony Sanches, Sr., and died Thursday, November 24, 2022 in a Houston hospital.