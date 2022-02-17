Patricia Brittain Brown
Funeral services for Patricia Brittain Brown, 86, of Hudson will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church with The Reverend Randall K. Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Mrs. Brown was born February 10, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ruth (Jones) and Otto Brittain, and died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Brown was a lifetime resident of Lufkin, Texas. On “Brittain Hill” in Hudson, Patricia lived a happy, family-filled life as a child, and then as an adult with her beloved husband and son, Joe and Jody. She rarely ventured far from “Brittain Hill”, as this was where she held so many cherished memories close to her heart: family gatherings on Sundays; adventures with her six siblings; courting her future husband, who lived just down the driveway; building her home with Joe; bringing her sweet baby, Jody, home; having coffee with friends; enjoying family 4th of July barbeques; treating her many little costumed visitors on Halloween; and impatiently waiting for her precious grandsons to come have a snack with her after school.
You could find her every morning drinking cups of black coffee and reading the newspaper at the kitchen table. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking for family functions, and was “famous” for her blond brownies, pound cake, and Coke salad. You could find her cheering her grandsons on at all of their sporting events, slipping them money for good grades and school awards, and asking them for just one more hug before they left.
On Fall Friday nights, you could find Patricia sitting on the 40-yard line at the Lufkin Panther Football games, proudly wearing her purple and gold. She was a graduate of Lufkin High School, Class of 1954. She carried on her Panther Pride by organizing many Class reunions, volunteering at the LHS Alumni Association, and representing LHS as their Coming Home Queen in 2004. She was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church. For many years, she was the bookkeeper at Cavanaugh-Peden Drug Store, and served as treasurer for the Old Union Cemetery Association. She also spent much of her time helping her friends and family in need, whether it be visiting the sick or delivering forgotten lunch money. To finish her day, she enjoyed cooking dinner for her family, cleaning the kitchen, reading the paper in the living room, and puttering around until late into the night.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Debra Brown of Hudson; grandsons, Ethan Brown and Marcus Brown, both of Hudson; brother and sister-in-law, Jo Ed and Dixie Brittain of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Jumper; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Brown; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Poskey Dixon, Joyce and Tom Hooser, Louise and Billy Lindsey; and brother and sister-in-law, Otto J. and Zaidee Brittain.
Pallbearers will be Allen Brittain, Joe Brittain, O. Jordan Brittain,
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or CASA of the Pines, Inc., 317 E. Shepherd Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
