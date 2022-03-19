Funeral services for John S. Sneed, 84, of Wells will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Joel Wood and Reverend Daniel Rigsby officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Sneed was born June 12, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Gladys (Bailey) and C.C.W. Sneed, and died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Sneed was a lifetime resident of Wells and went to Nacogdoches about six years ago. He loved his friends and running errands with them, talking on the square in Wells, dinner at Dee’s, his “home” The Arbor, and all the activities and people there, the fellowship at his church, and the senior dinners at Redtown Missionary Baptist Church. He was a lifelong \member of Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church.
He is survived by nine living nieces and nephews and their spouses; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie LaRue; and brothers, Robert O. Sneed and C.W. Sneed, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 40, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
