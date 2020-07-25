Mary Ann Cheney
Graveside services for Mary Ann Cheney, 79, of Huntington, will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Huntington Cemetery in Huntington with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating.
Mrs. Cheney was born January 18, 1941 in Cleveland, Texas, to Ernest and Ethel Gertrude (Morrison) Franklin and went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 in Huntington.
Mary and her family came to Huntington in 1968 and lived there until her passing. She loved front porch sitting, visiting with her neighbors, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She is a Pentecostal by faith.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Terrie Henson and husband, Ricky Henson and Rebecca Townsend and husband, Larry Townsend; son, Roger Cheney and wife Linda Cheney; grandson, Christopher Henson and wife, Elizabeth Henson; great-grandson, Tyler Lee Henson
She was preceded in death by her son, David (Bubba) Cheney; her parents, Ernest and Gertrude Franklin; and late husband, Harold Cheney, Sr.
Special thanks to all her neighbors for checking on her and taking such good care of her. The family would also like to thank her doctors, Dr. Lenin Pinnamaneni and Dr. Brent Campbell, for the care they extended.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
