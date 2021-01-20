Graveside services for Jason McCroan 41, of Lufkin, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Berry Cemetery, Lufkin, Texas.
Jason was born January 2, 1980, in Lufkin, Texas to Sharon (Arrendell) and James Robert McCroan. He passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 in a local hospital.
Jason loved computer games, and being outdoors. He was an avid gun collector. He also loved Asian Quisen culture.
He is survived by his father, James R McCroan, of Lufkin; mother, Sharon K. McCroan of Lufkin and brother, John R. McCroan, of Lufkin.
He is preceded in death by his brother, James R McCroan.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalffuneralhome.com
