Funeral services for Vickie (Garcia) Putnam, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Shane Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mrs. Garcia was born July 23, 1955, in Lufkin, Texas, to Jessie Garcia and Mary (Arenas) Garcia, and died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Vickie loved working in her garden, and spending time outside. She dearly loved her grandchildren and was a funny and fun loving person.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Shanna Putnam of Huntington, TX; daughter, Cheryl Putnam of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, John and Samantha Putnam of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Teresa Reeves of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter and husband Presley and Andy Spillers of Huntington, TX; grandson, Jordan Garcia of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Hattie Putnam of Huntington, TX; granddaughter, Rachel Putnam of Huntington, TX; grandson and wife, Travis and Paige Putnam of Huntington, TX; granddaughter, Carolyn Kessinger of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Franklin Kessinger of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Cecilia Kessinger of Lufkin, TX; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jessie Garcia Jr. of Lufkin, TX; sister, Linda Garcia of Lufkin, TX; brother Ray Garcia of Lufkin, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Garcia; and daughter, Lisa Garcia.
Pallbearers will be Charles Putnam, Ronnie Garcia, Jeremy Largent, Ray Garcia, Jordan Garcia, and Jared Bryan
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Special memorials may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
